Find out why Princess Diana hilariously told Prince Harry to 'shut up' Harry has taken after his mum

It's no secret that the Duke of Sussex has taken after his mum Princess Diana with his cheeky and playful nature. Harry developed his mischievous personality from a young age, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter has revealed during a chat with Yahoo's The Royal Box. Victoria, whose father Dickie Arbiter was the Queen's press secretary, said: "The best opportunity that I had to really witness their personalities, I think it was probably in 1992."

Victoria, who grew up in the palace, added: "Diana had just stepped back from a number of her patronages and she had a Christmas party at Kensington Palace, we got to go to that. And while we were there, Diana was standing with us and she had asked William as the man of the family to stand up and make a speech.

Harry developed his mischievous personality from a young age

"She just wanted him to thank everyone for coming. George Michael was there, Elton John was there, there were a lot of people and William at ten years old, he stood up on a box and thanked all the guests for coming and it was an incredibly impressive thing for a ten-year-old to do."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's baby is identical to Gorka Marquez

Victoria continued: "She was so proud, she was beaming and Harry was right next to her and tugging on her skirt trying to get her attention and she was saying 'shut up Harry, one minute, one minute.' That was another just example of their personalities. Harry just busy and wanting to be in the midst of everything and chatty, and I suppose what he shares with Diana is his cheeky, mischievous, naughty side that you see play out. William embodies so many of Diana's qualities as well but in a much quieter fashion."

Princess Diana with the Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter

Victoria's father Dickie worked as the Queen's press secretary until 2000. The author of On Duty With the Queen previously spoke to HELLO! about how Her Majesty loves spending the summer in Balmoral, and how she can expect regular visits from her family. "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne," Dickie said. "It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

MORE: Strictly's Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley shock with new wedding photo

Dickie added: "Harry has been up there frequently. It's a regular holiday spot. They go maybe for a few days, a week or even ten days – it depends on what their other commitments are. They do a lot of stalking, which involves a lot of walking. They have picnics at log cabins by the River Dee. They do what other people do when they go away to the country when they are on holiday."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.