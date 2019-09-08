Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex supported Zara Tindall at Burghley Horse Trials They're horsing around…

Zara Tindall may not have ridden to victory at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend, but she certainly had an impressive cheering section. The Olympian was one of 86 riders who competed in Stamford, Lincolnshire over three days, aiming to prove their proficiency in dressage, cross-country and showjumping. In the end, Pippa Funnell, 51, scooped the £95,000 prize on Sunday afternoon, winning for the first time in 16 years. The Queen's granddaughter put up a good fight, however, and was supported in her efforts on Sunday by her aunt the Countess of Wessex and cousin, Lady Louise Windsor.

Zara faced intense competition during the three-day event

Lady Louise wore a patterned blue blouse with dark trousers and a blazer, while her mum wore a dark top and blazer with an eye-catching red striped skirt. The pair appeared to be enjoying themselves, as they were spotted talking and laughing in the stands as well as while walking through the grounds.

Zara and her ten-year-old horse Class Affair finished 17th after day two on Saturday. The 38-year-old took a tumble in her first appearance at the trials since 2017, falling off her horse during the show jumping event, but she appeared unhurt. She was also boosted that day by the support of other family members, with her husband Mike and their daughters, Mia, 5, and one-year-old Lena there to cheer her on.

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor seemed to enjoy their day out

MORE: Zara Tindall supported by family after taking a tumble at horse trials

They were joined by her mother, Princess Anne, and the Princess Royal's husband, Timothy Laurence. Like Princess Anne and Zara, 15-year-old Lady Louise is also a keen horsewoman. She was spotted riding with her father Prince Edward and the Queen at Balmoral when the family visited the Scottish royal estate last month. And the Queen isn't the only proud grandparent in the family: Louise's grandfather, Prince Phillip, watched her drive a horse-drawn carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor back in May.

READ: The Queen joined by the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor at church during holiday in Balmoral

Perhaps in future, she will follow in her aunt and cousin's footsteps and compete herself, but for now, she seemed content to enjoy being a spectator. The royal family might need to book a little more time off from other duties next year, however, as the Burghley Horse Trials is expanding to five days from 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.