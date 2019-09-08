Zara Tindall supported by family after taking a tumble at horse trials The royal was unharmed

Whilst the Queen was accompanied by her son Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and her grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn at the Braemar Gathering at Princess Anne and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland, daughter Princess Anne was miles away supporting her daughter, Zara.

The mother-of-two was competing at the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire, and had the best support system with her – her mother Princess Anne, the Princess Royal's husband, Timothy Laurence, her husband Mike and her two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Zara was cheered on by her family

The royal group were all smiles during the day until 38-year-old Zara fell off her 10-year-old horse during the showjumping event. Thankfully, the royal quickly regained her composure and was escorted from the area by a fence judge who made sure she was OK.

It’s the first time the royal has returned to the Burghley Horse Trials since 2017, when she was forced to withdraw from the event after falling from her horse High Kingdom. Back then she took a dramatic tumble while riding the cross-country course, with the Olympian slipping from the saddle and falling head-first into the water.

Mike Tindall made sure daughter Mia was entertained during the day

Despite the minor incident, Mike and his daughters had the best time and he and Mia, 5, were pictured doing handstands, cartwheels and even performing mid-air planks together. Lena, meanwhile, slept in her pram next to them.

Riders participating the Burghley Horse Trials over the weekend are competing for the £95,000 top prize as they are tested for their all-round ability of the horse and rider, comprising of dressage, cross-country and showjumping.