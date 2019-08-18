The Queen joined by the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor at church during holiday in Balmoral How lovely!

As with tradition during her stay in Balmoral, the Queen was pictured attending the weekly Sunday church service in the nearby village of Crathie Kirk. The royal was joined by her grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, along with her son Prince Edward and daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex. The doting grandmother was all smiles as she chatted to her family in the car on their way to the church, while Edward sat in the front next to their driver. For the occasion, the Queen wore a blue outfit and kept warm with a blanket on her lap, while Sophie and Louise wore co-ordinating outfits in the same colour as the monarch.

The Queen was joined by Lady Louise Windsor and the Countess of Wessex

Also in attendance were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are currently enjoying some peace and quiet at Birkhall, their 18th Century property on the Balmoral estate. The royal couple have been up in Scotland for the past few weeks, and attended last Sunday's church service along with Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, who have both since left Scotland. Edward, Sophie and their children have been in Balmoral for the past week.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie on holiday to France

Prince Edward sat in the front of the car

On Tuesday, the Queen enjoyed spending some quality time with her youngest son and youngest granddaughter as the trio went horse riding on the estate. Sophie and James were pictured walking their dog around the River Dee, as well as trying their hands at fly fishing. It is expected that in the next few weeks, the Queen will be visited by other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mike and Zara Tindall.

READ: Inside the Queen's royal train - see how she travels in style

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax. Her granddaughter Eugenie opened up the family's time in Scotland during a rare interview where she revealed just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie said during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands." box.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.