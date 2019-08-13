Lady Louise Windsor goes horse riding with the Queen as more royals arrive in Balmoral What a wonderful way to spend the summer holidays!

The Queen has been joined by more members of the royal family in Balmoral during her summer break in Scotland. On Tuesday, the monarch enjoyed spending the afternoon horse riding with her youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 15, as well as her son Prince Edward, 55. It is likely that Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrived earlier in the week, along with their daughter and 11-year-old son James Viscount Severn. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the royals horse riding, while Sophie and James were pictured walking their dog around the River Dee, as well as trying their hands at fly fishing.

Lady Louise Windsor was pictured horse riding in Balmoral

Like her grandparents, Louise is a huge fan of horse riding and is no doubt very much enjoying her time with her family during the school holidays. She has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Prince Philip was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

The Queen is an avid horse rider

Last week, the Queen was joined in Scotland by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at her summer home. The former couple were pictured travelling up separately, while Andrew and their oldest daughter Princess Beatrice joined the 93-year-old at church on Sunday. On Monday, Sarah returned to London, but it is thought that Andrew and Beatrice have remained up there, while Prince Philip arrived earlier in the week. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also currently enjoying some peace and quiet at Birkhall, their 18th Century property on the Balmoral estate. Throughout the summer, other members of the royal family are expected to come and visit, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Zara and Mike Tindall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Andrew attended church in Balmoral with his mum on Sunday

It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax. Her granddaughter Eugenie opened up the family's special times in Scotland during a rare interview where she revealed just how special Balmoral is to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie said during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

