Kate Middleton and Prince William send Prince Harry personal message on his birthday This is Prince Harry's first birthday as a dad

On Sunday, Prince Harry turned 35, and many members of the royal family chose to pay tribute to him on his special day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a very sweet photo of Harry with his older brother which had been taken on his wedding day in May 2018, which they shared with fans on their Instagram account, Kensington Royal. Alongside the picture, William and Kate wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" which was accompanied by a birthday cake emoji. Fans adored the message and many commented on the royal brothers' bond. One wrote: "Diana would be so proud of her Princes, so nice to see the love," while another wrote: "The bond between the brothers is one of a kind." A third added: "Gorgeous photograph, best wishes for Prince Harry on his birthday."

Prince William and Kate wished Prince Harry happy birthday as he turned 35 on Sunday

The Queen and Prince Philip also wished Harry many happy returns on their own social media page, The Royal Family. The proud grandparents chose a sweet picture of the monarch beaming with joy while chatting to her grandson, and wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today!" The Duchess of Sussex was also the first to pay tribute to Harry on social media, choosing to share a selection of pictures of her husband from over the years, which was accompanied by a personal message. Among the images was a never-before-seen photo of the couple with their baby son Archie, which had been taken on his christening day in July. Meghan wrote: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”

Princes William and Harry with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Harry's birthday plans have been kept private although Meghan is sure to have planned something nice for him. This is also Harry's first birthday as a dad, making it even more special. It is likely that they will be spending the day in Windsor, having moved to their new home Frogmore Cottage earlier in the year, just before the arrival of their son. Harry and Meghan are also no doubt enjoying some time relaxing ahead of their busy tour, which kicks off at the end of the month. They will be taking Archie with them as they travel around South Africa.

At the beginning of the month, Harry shared a personal message on the couple's official Instagram account. He wrote: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."

