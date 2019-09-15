Meghan Markle shares new photo of Archie, calls Prince Harry 'best husband' in gushing birthday message The Duke and Duchess of Sussex love sending each other sweet messages via Instagram

Prince Harry celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday and to mark the special day, the Duchess of Sussex paid a sweet tribute to him social media. Taking to the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram page, Meghan shared a number of photos of Harry from over the years, including a new photo of the pair with their baby son Archie on his christening day, and others featuring Harry as a little boy with Princess Diana. Accompanying the pictures, Meghan wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'"

Meghan Markle shared a new photo of son Archie as she marked Prince Harry's birthday

Sending sweet birthday messages via Instagram has become a custom for the Sussexes ever since their social media account separated from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s. In August, Harry took the opportunity to pay tribute to Meghan on her birthday by sharing a stunning photograph of her taken during their royal tour of Morocco. Harry called the duchess an ‘amazing wife’ and thanked her for coming on ‘this adventure’ with him. The couple also sent a sweet birthday message to their nephew Prince George in July, wishing him a ‘special day’ and sending him ‘lots of love’ with a cake and balloon emoji.

It's an exciting time for royal fans as they will be seeing a lot more of the Duke and Duchess over the next few weeks as they embark on their royal tour of South Africa. They will be bringing along Archie with them too, although the couple are both very protective of the little boy and want him to enjoy a private life in his young years away from the spotlight. While royal fans haven't seen many photos of him, they did catch a glimpse of the tot on his christening day in July. Later that month, he was also seen in Meghan's arms at a charity polo match that Harry and Prince William were taking part in.

Archie has only been seen on a number of occasions since his arrival in May

At the beginning of the month, Harry shared a personal message on the couple's official Instagram account. He wrote: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."