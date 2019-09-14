Prince Harry gives update on how baby Archie is doing The Duke of Sussex has clearly embraced fatherhood!

Usually tight lipped about his little boy, Prince Harry has thrilled a group of children who enquired about his son, telling them how big he is getting. Ever since Prince Harry announced the birth of his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the press earlier this year, it's been clear that he is smitten with his first child. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to Archie on 6 May and the couple have carefully protected the youngest royal's privacy, being selective about the photos they release and not revealing the names of his godparents.

The children at Lealands High School asked how baby Archie is doing

But while Harry is keen to protect Archie's privacy, the royal seems grateful that people are interested in the little tot's development, as he proved at a children's rugby event at Lealands High School in Luton on Thursday. A video that has surfaced on a royal fan site shows one of the children asking him: "Prince Harry, how is everything going with Archie?" The proud dad responded: "He is really well, thanks, and he's getting so big." The Prince was visiting Lealands to see the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme in action, an initiative designed to encourage children to take up the sport. Harry is a huge fan of rugby himself, attending the Challenge Cup Final over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It was a busy day for Meghan, too, who ended her maternity leave on Thursday by helping to launch a capsule clothing collection with her patronage, Smart Works. The collection features five everyday workwear essentials designed to help women back into work, including a classic shift dress and a suit with a white shirt. Meghan and Harry are also gearing up for a ten-day tour of Southern Africa this autumn, which starts on Monday 23 September – and Archie will be in tow! The royal couple and their son will spend three days in South Africa before Harry travels alone to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Meghan gave birth to Archie on 6 May

The details of the visit were first announced on their popular Instagram account, where a message from The Duke of Sussex read: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me." Harry has worked on several charitable projects in the continent and he and Meghan visited Botswana prior to their engagement in 2017.

