Princess Beatrice makes new public appearance and makes Sarah Ferguson very proud

Princess Beatrice stepped out on Tuesday to attend the Woman for Leadership Conference in New York, where she delivered a speech in front of a large crowd on behalf of her company, Afiniti. The royal looked stylish dressed in a floral dress by The Vampire's Wife, which is still available to buy at Matches for £915, which she teamed with black heels. The 31-year-old's proud mum, Sarah Ferguson, shared a lovely photo on Instagram of her daughter on stage addressing the audience, and wrote: "So proud of Beatrice and her public speaking." Many of Sarah's followers were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Both your daughters are lovely and an inspiration, you both did a fantastic job bringing them up," while another wrote: "Very elegant speaker. A strong voice to be heard from." A third added: "She's awesome just like her mum."

Princess Beatrice revealed why she's so proud of Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah's daughter is the vice-president of partnerships and strategy at business tech company Afiniti. Beatrice has her own page on Afiniti's website, which states that she is responsible for the management of the company's strategic partnerships and company growth through unique initiatives and client development. The royal graduated from Goldsmiths College with a degree in History and History of Ideas, and went on to work as a research analysist at a private wealth firm. She has also worked in business development at Sony before working at her present company – which is based in New York.

Beatrice addressed a large crowd in New York on Tuesday

Beatrice has been keeping a low profile over the past month, but royal watchers are convinced that it won't be long before the Queen's granddaughter announces her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Ladbrokes have revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020. Alex Apati from the betting company told HELLO!: "There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!"

