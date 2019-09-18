Prince Charles's surprising contribution to London Fashion Week REVEALED The Prince of Wales has teamed up with eco-friendly designers

Prince Charles has made an unexpected contribution to London Fashion Week, by collaborating with eco-friendly designers. Nettles from his Highgrove home were used to make fabric for Vin + Omi’s Spring Summer 2020 collection. Charles, who is believed to have met the designers at a reception for the Positive Fashion initiative last year, gave his permission for the weeds to be harvested at his country estate to turn into clothes.

Nettles from Highgrove were used to make dresses

Vin + Omi told The Daily Telegraph that the heir to the throne had revealed his admiration for their sustainable approaches in a letter. Although they admitted they were surprised by his support, saying: "We are a punk brand. Most of our clients are punk, you know, Marilyn Manson and people like that.

"We thought the juxtaposition between Prince Charles and us was so far apart that that it wouldn't work. But he's really happy with it. He's really happy with the aesthetics and how it's going."

Fashion designers Vin + Omi

Charles, who has long been advocate for environmental issues, discussed how the fashion industry could be more responsible as he and Camilla toured the new Tech Hub at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices in May 2018. He has previously shown his support, founding the Campaign for Wool in 2010, which aims to repopularise wool as a sustainable fabric.

Charles isn’t the first royal to get involved with London Fashion Week – the Queen surprised guests when she sat on the front row next to US Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show in 2018. The Duchess of Cornwall also attended earlier this year when she presented the London Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design to Bethany Williams.

