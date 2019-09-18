Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reveal new details about mental health show The Duke of Sussex has opened up about his own mental health struggles

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his own mental health battle, as he revealed more details about his forthcoming TV series with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Harry said the documentary will tell tales of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places," and hopes that "it could save lives."

The royal, 35, and Oprah, 65, will be co-creators and executive producers of the project for Apple's streaming service which will launch next year. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, Harry said that opening up about his own mental health struggles on her podcast 'Mad World' inspired him to team up on the new project with Oprah.

Harry at an engagement for Heads Together in April

Speaking to the paper, the Duke said: "When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realise what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently.

"If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.

"What I have learnt and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental wellbeing, how we look after ourselves and each other."

In 2017, Harry admitted on the podcast that he "came very close to a complete breakdown" after failing to deal with his feelings around his mother Princess Diana’s death. He was only 12 when Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Oprah Winfrey at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

The project with Oprah builds on Harry’s work around mental health issues and initiatives. In 2017, he and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched their campaign Heads Together to encourage people to talk about their well-being, to reduce the stigma around mental health. The pair are said to have been friends for some time now – the TV host attended Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last May.

Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin their ten-day tour of Southern Africa, where their engagements will largely focus on mental health, conservation, girls' education, female empowerment and young people.

