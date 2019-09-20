The bakery Meghan Markle featured in British Vogue reveals exciting news The Luminary Bakery was chosen as one of the Duchess' 'Forces for Change'

A north-east London bakery, which was featured in the Duchess of Sussex’s British Vogue September issue, is set to open its second café next month. As well as serving coffee and cakes, the Luminary Bakery is a social enterprise which aims to help some of the capital’s most vulnerable women affected by sexual or domestic violence.

Set up by founder Alice Williams in 2014, the team run a six-month training programme to teach the women culinary and life skills to help them find employment opportunities. The Luminary Bakery opened their Stoke Newington premises in September 2016 and now they’re expanding.

The team announced on their Instagram page that they are opening their second café in Camden on Thursday 10 October, adding: “She may be a bit of a construction site still, but she’s really coming along! From now until then we will be giving some exciting behind the scenes looks at the new space and reminding you to save the date to come see us opening weekend! We can’t wait to have you in for cake & a cuppa.”

When Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday on 4 August, HELLO! exclusively revealed that her cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery. After the Duchess featured the café in British Vogue, she sent CEO Alice a beautiful hand-written note and a leather-bound notebook with ‘Forces for Change’ embossed on it – the theme of the September issue.

The thank you card read: "When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of British Vogue, including Luminary Bakery was a non-negotiable. The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there - you all embody what it means to be 'forces for change'. Thank you for being a part of this special project."

