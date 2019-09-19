Palace addresses claims Meghan Markle is relaunching her lifestyle blog The Duchess of Sussex wrote about everything from beauty and fashion to food and travel

There has been lots of speculation that Meghan Markle might be relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after it was revealed on Friday that Andrew Meyer, who is the Duchess of Sussex's business manager, had filed documents to renew the trademark for The Tig. Andrew used the US company, Frim Fram, to extend the rights of the name until 2021. However, a palace source spoke to HELLO! on Thursday and confirmed that there are no plans to relaunch The Tig, explaining: "The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her."

Meghan is passionate about the fashion industry

Meghan's blog was described as "a hub for the discerning palate – those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty" and on it, the Duchess would post about all of her favourite things. The new mother launched the website in 2014 and named it after Tignanello, which is her favourite Italian wine. Meghan even promoted her favourite designers on The Tig, including eco-conscious Everlane, which has since become a favourite among royal fans worldwide. Before the blog was closed in 2017, Meghan wrote about everything from beauty and fashion to food and travel.

Meghan and Misha are close friends

The news comes at the start of a busy weekend for Meghan, who on Thursday touched down in Rome with husband Prince Harry ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo's wedding. According to The Sun, the couple were spotted arriving in Italy ahead of Saturday's nuptials and baby Archie was nowhere in sight. No doubt he's relaxing at home in Windsor while mum and dad enjoy a child-free few days! On Monday the Sussexes will begin their tour of southern Africa, but are scheduled to arrive in Cape Town the day before.