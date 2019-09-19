Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted arriving in Rome for Misha Nonoo's wedding without baby Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left baby Archie at home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in Rome ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo's wedding. According to The Sun, the couple were spotted arriving in Italy ahead of the Saturday nuptials. The royals have decided to leave baby Archie at home and will be able to enjoy a child-free couple of days; the Sussexes will then begin their tour in southern Africa on Monday, but will arrive in Cape Town the day before.

Earlier this week, HELLO! exclusively revealed that Harry and Meghan were due to attend fashion designer Misha's lavish wedding. She is marrying her oil tycoon fiancé Michael Hess and the day is set to be a truly cinematic event – quite literally! On the wedding schedule, there's even a party at Cinecitta, the legendary film studios where incredible directors such as Rossellini, Fellini, De Sica and Visconti filmed.

Misha and Meghan are close friends

The guest list is certifiably A-list, and includes the likes of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also expected to make an appearance. Needless to say, strong security measures are being taken to protect guests' privacy.

Misha is one of Meghan's best friends and the designer chose her friend's wedding to make her first public appearance with boyfriend Michael. Misha was also in attendance at Meghan's New York baby shower.

The couple have left baby Archie at home

Born in Bahrain, raised in London and educated in Paris, according to Misha's website, her "multicultural upbringing exposed her to a diverse collection of references, showcasing a unique outlook for the modern, multifaceted woman through the development of a 'capsule wardrobe' in her work." Finally, Misha settled in New York, where her career as a designer took off after becoming a finalist in the 2013 Vogue / CFDA Fashion Found Award. She now has celebrity clients including Emma Watson, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.

