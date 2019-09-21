Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to London to collect baby Archie for royal tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin a ten day tour of Africa on Monday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to the UK to collect little Archie ahead of their Africa tour, skipping friend Misha Nonoo's post-wedding celebrations. Meghan was spotted on Saturday morning at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Rome, ready to board a plane, wearing a chic camel coloured coat slung around her shoulders.

She and Harry took off for a rare baby-free trip on Thursday to attend the wedding of her close friend and designer Misha Nonoo and enjoy a romantic minibreak before their royal tour of Africa begins on Monday.

Meghan stunned in a black Valentino gown at Misha's wedding

On Friday night, Meghan attended the lavish celebrations with husband Prince Harry wearing a stunning sheer dress by Valentino with voluminous puff sleeves. With her famous raven locks styled into a neat messy bun and delicate gold earrings, the royal has never looked more glowing. The wedding took place in Villa Aurelia at sunset, and guests enjoyed a gala dinner and a dance. Prince Harry looked dapper in his suit and his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also looked chic in black frocks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles at their friends' wedding

The dress code stated women wear full-length dresses and men dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials. Stars on the guest list included Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The lavish 17th-century villa boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

On Monday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal Africa tour begins, Harry and Meghan, who will be accompanied by their baby son Archie, will undertake a ten-day tour from Monday 23 September to Wednesday 2 October. They will spend the first three days in Cape Town, South Africa before Harry travels to Kasane, Botswana alone for a one-day private working visit.

