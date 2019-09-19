Meghan Markle banned from wearing engagement ring on Suits set amid Prince Harry romance Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged in November 2017

The Duchess of Sussex was forced to take off her fake engagement ring when she was on the set for Suits. According to her co-star Wendell Pierce, the former actress had to be careful when she was filming scenes so fans didn't think she was engaged to her then-boyfriend, Prince Harry. At the time, Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, was preparing to marry Mike Ross. Her on-screen dad Wendell, who starred as Robert Zane, revealed the royal was once told to take off the fake sparkler by her security due to a close call with paparazzi.

Meghan's character Rachel Zane was engaged to Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams)

Speaking to TV station KTLA 5, Wendell explained: "Then one time, we were doing a scene before they got engaged where she was engaged with Mike on the show and they said, 'Wait, don't get out of the car.' They said, 'Give us the ring because there's a paparazzi down the street.'" The American actor then revealed that security men were worried that if photos of Meghan with the ring were released, it would make headlines.

Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017

The Duchess, 38, left the show in 2017 in order to marry Prince Harry and focus on life as a member of the British royal family. Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I have been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

