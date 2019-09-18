EXCLUSIVE: All the details of the lavish Rome wedding of Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo This weekend designer Misha Nonoo – who is one of Meghan's best friends – will wed oil tycoon Michael Hess in Rome

This weekend Bahrain-born designer Misha Nonoo and her oil tycoon boyfriend Michael Hess will marry in Rome, and HELLO!’s sister publication HOLA! can exclusively reveal all the details of the lavish affair. It's set to be a truly cinematic event – quite literally! On the wedding schedule, there's even a party at Cinecitta, the legendary film studios where incredible directors such as Rossellini, Fellini, De Sica and Visconti filmed and excitingly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance, if their royal tour schedule permits it.

The guest list is certifiably A-list, and includes the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Needless to say, strong security measures are being taken to protect guests' privacy.

Misha Nonoo is one of Meghan Markle's best friends and the designer chose her friend's wedding to make her first public appearance with boyfriend Michael. The designer was also in attendance at Meghan's infamous New York baby shower.

Meghan and Misha at an event together

Born in Bahrain, raised in London and educated in Paris, according to Misha's website, her "multicultural upbringing exposed her to a diverse collection of references, showcasing a unique outlook for the modern, multifaceted woman through the development of a 'capsule wardrobe' in her work." Finally, Misha settled in New York, where her career as a designer took off after becoming a finalist in the 2013 Vogue / CFDA Fashion Found Award. She now has celebrities clients including Emma Watson, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Misha and Michael on their way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding

Michael Hess is heir to the energy giant Hess Corporation, an independent American company dedicated to the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Hess are among the richest families in the United States. Like his future wife, Michael too has connections to British royalty. During one of the 2016 US Open matches, he was photographed chatting to Princess Beatrice of York in the same stand as Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump.

