Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson react to Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - and share photo of the ring!

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson have congratulated Princess Beatrice on the news of her engagement to developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal wedding is set to take place next year, with more details to be released at a later date. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday morning to share a series of picture of the happy couple, Eugenie wrote: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. [Picture taken] by me!!"

Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

She added: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." Meanwhile, Beatrice's proud mother wrote alongside several snaps of her firstborn and her new fiancé: "Eugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close. The black and white photographs were taken by Misan Harriman at Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park."

She also added: "I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law".

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew later released a joint statement which read: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Mr Mapelli's parents Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi also shared their delight at the happy news. "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see.

"They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

The official statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020."

Princess Eugenie took the official photos for her sister

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this ill stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

It's been a whirlwind year for the royal, having made her first public debut with Edoardo back in March when they stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham. They started dating last year, and have been pictured on a number of occasions since in recent months. Edoardo even joined Beatrice at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding in May.

