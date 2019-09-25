Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take selfie at New York UN event Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters attended the UN General Assembly in New York

The royal family are just like the rest of us in many ways, as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie proved on Tuesday. The sisters were attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and were pictured taking a selfie on an IPhone to mark the occasion. The high-profile event was also attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and was held at the Grand Central Westin hotel. As ever, both sisters looked stylish for the occasion, with Eugenie wearing a floral printed dress with three-quarter length sleeves, while Beatrice opted for a chic black V-neck dress. They both wore their hair down in lose waves, and opted for natural makeup looks.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were captured taking a selfie in New York

It's been a busy week for both Princesses, who were in Italy over the weekend for Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome. The star-studded event was attended by many A-listers and royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were present at the ceremony, but later flew home to London so that they could collect their baby son Archie Harrison ahead of their royal tour of Southern Africa. Other guests included Orlando Bloom and Katie Perry and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Beatrice and Eugenie have had an exciting year

It's been a busy year for Eugenie and Beatrice. Eugenie has been enjoying married life since tying the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank in October, and the pair are preparing to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. Beatrice, meanwhile, went public for the first time with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in March, and their relationship going from strength to strength ever since.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been making headlines over the past few months as royal fans have been placing bets on a possible engagement announcement. And if bets are anything to go by, they will be revealing their marriage plans by the end of the year. Ladbrokes have revealed that bets on an imminent engagement have been suspended for the moment, with punters expecting the couple to tie the knot as early as 2020. Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told HELLO!: "There's been plenty of interest in this over the last few days and with the two seemingly smitten, we're banking on an announcement being made before the year is out – so strap yourself in for a 2020 royal wedding!"

