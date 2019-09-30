prince-harry-malawi

Prince Harry shares behind-the-scenes photo from royal tour - see it here

The Duke of Sussex took over National Geographic's social media account

 The Duke of Sussex has shared a stunning behind-the-scenes photo taken at Liwonde National Park in Malawi, as he took over National Geographic's Instagram account on Monday. Prince Harry, 35, helped the publication launch their social media campaign 'Looking Up' which aims to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth's eco-system by encouraging followers to share their own photos from around the world.

 

The first image, taken by the Duke, is his view from the ground, with sunlight streaming through the trees. The second is a behind-the-scenes photo of Harry lying on his back with his camera poised to take the shot. 

Harry shared this image of himself taking a photo

It comes as he said conservation is "fundamental to our survival" and should not be dismissed as "hippy", in a column for the Daily Telegraph. Throughout the day, Harry worked with National Geographic to post images from renowned National Geographic photographers, highlighting indigenous trees and our shared responsibility in preserving what we have and so desperately need to survive.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Photo by @sussexroyal | We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-curating our Instagram feed today! “Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-curate this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees. “#LookingUp seeks to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem, and is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @sussexroyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳” ••• His Royal Highness is currently on an official tour to further the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was launched in 2015. Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped QCC projects in the Caribbean, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many years.

It seems Harry has a keen eye for photography – on last year's royal tour of New Zealand, he shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Meghan cradling her baby bump in the Whakarewarewa Forest  

On his final public engagement on Monday, the Duke dedicated Liwonde National Park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest in Malawi to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. The QCC was launched in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit forests and national parks or plant trees to preserve in The Queen’s name. Today, almost 50 countries are taking part and have already dedicated indigenous forest for conservation, or have committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change.

Harry pays tribute at the memorial site for Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards

Earlier on Monday, Harry paid tribute to Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who lost his life in May 2019 on a joint anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers. He also witnessed a British Army anti-poaching demonstration.

Harry will be reunited with his wife Meghan and four-month-old son Archie in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

