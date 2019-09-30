Prince Harry shares behind-the-scenes photo from royal tour - see it here The Duke of Sussex took over National Geographic's social media account

The Duke of Sussex has shared a stunning behind-the-scenes photo taken at Liwonde National Park in Malawi, as he took over National Geographic's Instagram account on Monday. Prince Harry, 35, helped the publication launch their social media campaign 'Looking Up' which aims to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth's eco-system by encouraging followers to share their own photos from around the world.

The first image, taken by the Duke, is his view from the ground, with sunlight streaming through the trees. The second is a behind-the-scenes photo of Harry lying on his back with his camera poised to take the shot.

Harry shared this image of himself taking a photo

It comes as he said conservation is "fundamental to our survival" and should not be dismissed as "hippy", in a column for the Daily Telegraph. Throughout the day, Harry worked with National Geographic to post images from renowned National Geographic photographers, highlighting indigenous trees and our shared responsibility in preserving what we have and so desperately need to survive.

It seems Harry has a keen eye for photography – on last year's royal tour of New Zealand, he shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Meghan cradling her baby bump in the Whakarewarewa Forest

On his final public engagement on Monday, the Duke dedicated Liwonde National Park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest in Malawi to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. The QCC was launched in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit forests and national parks or plant trees to preserve in The Queen’s name. Today, almost 50 countries are taking part and have already dedicated indigenous forest for conservation, or have committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change.

Harry pays tribute at the memorial site for Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards

Earlier on Monday, Harry paid tribute to Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who lost his life in May 2019 on a joint anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers. He also witnessed a British Army anti-poaching demonstration.

Harry will be reunited with his wife Meghan and four-month-old son Archie in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

