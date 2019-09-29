Duchess Meghan in royal first as she joins Prince Harry via Skype for Malawi school visit Archie Harrison has remained in Cape Town with Meghan

We're not used to seeing members of the royal family on Skype, so Sunday was a first for regal fans around the world. Duchess Meghan joined her husband Prince Harry by an online video call as he visited the Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe, Malawi to learn how schoolgirls are being helped with their studies. Meghan has not travelled to Malawi with the Prince, instead remaining in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she is carrying out her own public engagements and caring for their son Archie. Speaking to her husband on Skype, Meghan looked radiant and relaxed in a casual khaki top with her hair in loose waves.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared via video link from South Africa

Harry introduced his wife, saying: "I know there’s somebody else you’d far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn’t fail us you may see somebody on the screen." Meghan's beaming face then appeared and she said: "I’m so happy to be with you, is there a delay?" to which Harry responded, "No, it’s great, keep going." The Duchess is known for her support on gender equality and women's issues, so clearly did not want to miss out on the chance to be involved in Harry's visit. Connecting via video call was a wonderful way to show her commitment to the cause. She also updated the group on baby Archie's wellbeing, saying: "Archie’s taking a nap."

Guests from young women's alumni network Cama spoke with the Duke and Duchess

During the visit, Harry learnt how schoolgirls are being helped by Cama, an alumni network of young women who have been supported to attend secondary school through help from the Campaign for Female Education. The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which has the Duke as its president and the Duchess as vice-president, has been working with Cama since 2017. This is Harry's first official visit to Malawi but has toured the country a number of times privately and met the country's president Peter Mutharika. After this visit, he is due to have an official audience with the country's leader and in the evening attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Holly Tett.

Meghan meanwhile, met with women leaders in Cape Town on Saturday for a private breakfast meeting to discuss the issue of the epidemic of gender-based violence in the nation, urging young activists to continue their work for the sake of future generations.

