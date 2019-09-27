Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour entourage - find out who's travelling with them! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are midway through their royal tour of Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are halfway through their royal tour of Africa and there's been plenty of highlights, from powerful speeches to baby Archie's debut. With Harry and Meghan undertaking numerous engagements throughout the ten-day tour, their team have been on hand to ensure everything is running smoothly at all times. But who exactly is in Harry and Meghan's entourage?

Whether it's hairstyles and childcare or logistical details to the most minute travel details it's this group of people who handle whatever comes at them. Here, HELLO! reveals who exactly is travelling with Harry, Meghan and little Archie, ensuring their trip to Africa is a huge success.

Meghan and interim private secretary Samatha Cohen

Interim private secretary

Interim private secretary Samantha Cohen, who will shortly be leaving her role, is with the couple for the duration of the trip. Samantha is an old hand at royal tours, having joined the Buckingham Palace press office in 2001 and being one of the Queen's longest-standing members of staff. Her role was always planned as an interim one while Meghan settled into royal life, and she will soon be replaced as private secretary by Fiona Mcilwham, who was in Cape Town for first three days of the tour

New private secretary

Harry and Meghan paid for their new private secretary Fiona Mcilwham to join them in Cape Town for the first three days of their trip to give her a taste of a royal tour before she takes on the position full-time. Fiona was formerly the British Ambassador to Albania and also used to work as Director for Western Balkans and Enlargement at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom. Fiona joined Harry at the reception to mark the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games at London's Guildhall earlier this month.

Assistant private secretary Heather Wong

Assistant private secretary

Heather Wong previously worked as the Duke's assistant private secretary before her promotion. As a private secretary Heather is responsible for coordinating their program and helps build strategic initiatives. She is usually seen with the royals as they meet the public during walkabouts, looking after gifts and supporting them in any way they need.

Communications team

The couple also have their media team with them, which consists of Sara Latham, Harry and Meghan's Head of Communications (who previously worked for the Clintons and the late Tessa Jowell), Marnie Gaffney and Julie Burley. James Holt, Head of Communications for the Royal Foundation, is also on hand to help the couple on tour.

Social media officer

Harry and Meghan appointed a new staff member in the summer to assist them with their social media updates. The staff member has been keeping their 9.5 million followers up to date with daily behind-the-scenes videos on their Instagram account Sussex Royal while they've been on the tour and even produced a world exclusive with the Instagram stories of baby Archie arriving to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday.

Programme Coordinaters

Harry and Meghan have two Programme Coordinators on hand to organise their itineraries, including Clara Madden, who previously worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Hairdresser George Northwood, pictured in 2017

Personal assistant, Private hairdresser and Director of Royal Travel

A personal assistant, private hairdresser and Director of Royal Travel make up the rest of the entourage. Meghan's hairdresser - believed to be George Northwood - has styled her locks into a number of winning looks on the tour, including a sleek bun, a wrap around ponytail and tousled waves. George created Meghan's stunning updo for her wedding reception in May 2018 and also travelled to Australia with the royal couple last year.

Nanny

There's also a new addition to the team, Archie's nanny, whose name is not yet known. She was first pictured towards the end of August boarding Harry and Meghan's private jet in Nice at the end of the Sussexes' holiday in France. While she helps to look after little Archie, she does not live at the Sussex family home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. No doubt she's been kept busy in Africa, looking after the royal tot, while his mum and dad are carrying out engagements.

