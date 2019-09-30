Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland pictured celebrating after running 5k for a special cause We bet the Duchess of Sussex is so proud!

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy on their tour of Africa, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland laced up her trainers for a good cause. The yoga instructor took part in the 21st Annual Alive and Running 5k for Suicide Prevention in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. Wearing a light pink T-shirt, black leggings and sunglasses, Doria looked jubilant as she crossed the finish line of the 3.1 mile race.

Doria celebrates after the 5k race

The website explains "Alive & Running is an uplifting, life-affirming event that remembers loved ones lost to suicide while raising funds and awareness for the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center". Founded in 1958, it's the nation's first and a model for suicide prevention centres across the globe. The organisation also provides free mental health services – an issue that Harry and Meghan are vocal about within their work.

Doria graduated from the University of Southern California with a master's degree in social work and previously worked as a social worker for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Culver City, California. The race she participated in raised over $460,000 for their Suicide Prevention Center.

Doria, Meghan and Harry at the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook launch

Meghan's mother has kept a low profile since her daughter began dating Prince Harry, but was by her side for her wedding, her first solo project with the Hubb Community Kitchen and of course, her grandson Archie's christening in July.

We bet proud Meghan sent her mum a text to congratulate her from Johannesburg!

