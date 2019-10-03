The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise fans with sweet thank you card The card even featured a picture of Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent thank you notes to royal fans who wished Prince George a happy sixth birthday. One Instagram user revealed that they had been sent a sweet card by the royal couple. On one side of the card was a message that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince George on the occasion of his sixth birthday. This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

On the other side was an adorable picture of little George decked out in a white England football shirt and smiling away at the camera, which was being held by Kate Middleton herself. The 37-year-old Duchess had snapped the portrait of her son earlier in the summer. Beneath the photo, the Instagram user added the caption: "Wonderful postcard from the Cambridges thanking me for sending my birthday wishes to HRH Prince George of Cambridge."

A lucky royal fan shared images of their sweet card on Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of pictures from their latest engagement, which took place at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. The Aga Khan Centre in London is home to the Aga Khan Foundation, the Aga Khan University's Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations, and the Institute of Ismaili Studies. The organisations work to promote understanding about Muslim cultures and to connect the public to global development issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Aga Khan Centre

The joint appearance comes two weeks before the royals embark on a royal tour of Pakistan. A short while after the visit, Kensington Palace posted a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. "Less than two weeks to go until #RoyalVisitPakistan," the caption read.

"Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month." One of the pictures shows the royals having a meeting with Aga Khan, while other photos show the pair speaking with a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders and key figures within the Diaspora community.

The message continued: "Organised in co-operation with the High Commission of Pakistan, today’s event showcased modern Pakistani culture, and saw The Duke and Duchess meet a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists. The Aga Khan Development Network (@AKDN) has been working in Pakistan for over a century to improve the quality of life, promote pluralism, and enhance civil society."

