How the Queen spent her summer holiday in beloved Balmoral The monarch is resuming her royal duties this week

The Queen is set to return from her summer break at Balmoral this week, with her first engagement scheduled for Friday 11 October, when she will visit Haig Housing Trust in Morden to open their new veteran housing development.

The 93-year-old monarch has been residing at her Scottish estate since the end of July and she's had plenty of visitors to keep her company – from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen and her family members have been spotted heading to church together and the Braemar Highland Games.

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Take a look back at what the Queen got up to at Balmoral during her summer break.

The Queen and Prince Andrew attend church

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson enjoyed some time with the Queen at the beginning of the summer, alongside their eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, who recently announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen travels to Crathie Kirk church

Unfortunately, one of Her Majesty's favourite past-times – grouse hunting – was cancelled due to a shortage of birds in the Scottish Highlands. The extreme weather and an outbreak of heather beetle, which has decimated food supplies that the red grouse depend on, were said to be the reasons behind the decision.

Lady Louise Windsor was pictured horse riding with her grandmother

The Queen enjoyed a spot of horse riding with her youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 15, as well as her son Prince Edward, 55.

William and Kate spent the weekend in Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent the August Bank Holiday weekend in Balmoral before the end of the school holidays. The Cambridges were praised after they travelled via a budget airline for the trip. William also spent a weekend with his grandparents at the end of September and attended church with the Queen.

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson were invited to Balmoral

The new Prime Minister and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds joined the Queen for a staycation, making her the first unmarried woman to appear at Balmoral alongside a serving PM. Carrie was spotted arriving in Aberdeen, wearing a blue and white checked dress, ahead of dinner with Boris and the monarch.

Camilla, the Queen, Charles and Autumn Phillips at the Braemar Gathering

The monarch was all smiles as she attended the Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland. Dressed in a bold purple coat, the Queen enjoyed watching traditional Highland games such as tug-of-war and stone-throwing, as well as charming Highland dancing and pipe band performances.

