The Queen once stunned a builder by making him a cup of tea! The story has been recounted by royal upholsterer Kevin Andrews

The Queen might have a household of staff to see to her every need, but she is no stranger to taking on everyday tasks herself. It has been revealed that the monarch once personally made a builder a cup of tea while he was carrying out work at Buckingham Palace. The story is recounted by royal upholsterer Kevin Andrews, who knew the builder, in the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Palaces. The workman was reportedly dismantling a desk when he was asked if he would like a cup of tea. He is said to have answered: "Yeah, in a mug. Two sugars. Builders' tea. I don't want any of that nonsense I had the last time I was here, all that fine china and all that saucer stuff." He claimed that a well-spoken woman came back and told him his drink was ready, saying: "I've put your tea on the table here." He then stated that he looked up and saw the Queen leaving the room.

The Queen is said to have taken it upon herself to make a builder a cup of tea

The four-part documentary series is set to begin later this month, with the first episode focusing on Buckingham Palace. Other revelations made on the show – according to the Sun – include the fact that there used to be a bar within the Palace, with former press officer to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, stating it was closed down after some members of staff were too often "worse for wear". It is also revealed that the upmarket bank Coutts, which has long been favoured by the royal family, has installed an ATM at Buckingham Palace – although it is unclear whether the Queen herself has ever used it.

Buckingham Palace is the focus of the first episode in the series

The other episodes in the series will explore Windsor Castle, Balmoral, and Clarence House, home to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Buckingham Palace features 775 rooms – of these rooms, 188 are staff bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms and 19 state rooms. There is also said to be a staff post office on the site, as well as a doctor’s surgery, cinema and a swimming pool. The palace garden, meanwhile, is the largest private garden in London, and features a tennis court, lake and a helicopter landing pad.

