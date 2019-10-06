The Queen makes rare appearance with close royal family relative in Balmoral The royal family have been visiting the Queen and Prince Philip during their time in Scotland

The Queen was joined by members of the royal family on Sunday morning as they attended church at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral Castle where she is currently in residence. The monarch was pictured arriving with her niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones. Also in attendance were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who have been staying in Scotland for the majority of the summer break too. The Queen looked lovely in a white jacket with a contrasting black thread detail, which she teamed with a co-ordinating hat and black gloves. Sarah, meanwhile, wore a red dress teamed with a black jacket with statement sleeves.

The Queen was joined in Balmoral by her niece Lady Sarah Chatto

The monarch has been in Balmoral since the end of July and typically leaves her Scottish residence at the beginning of October. She has been visited by many members of her family over the past few weeks, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who spent the August Bank Holiday weekend up there just before the end of the school summer holidays. The family coincided their trip with Autumn and Peter Phillips, whose two daughters Savannah and Isla get on well with George and Charlotte. The family were praised after being pictured disembarking a budget airline for the trip. A passenger on the plane told MailOnline: "The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realised that Kate's mother was sat a few rows in front of me."

Prince William recently went to visit his grandparents in Scotland

William has since gone back to Balmoral at the end of September to spend the weekend with his grandparents. Other relatives who have gone to visit include Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice – who recently announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her younger son Prince Edward, his wife the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn have also been spotted over the last couple of months as have Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

Balmoral is where the Queen and her family can truly relax and be themselves. Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has declared that 'Granny' is most happy in the Highlands, saying: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run." Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, she added: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

