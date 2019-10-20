Prince William reveals Prince George's latest obsession in new documentary It's not football!

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about his children's love for the great outdoors in a new ITV documentary to mark Prince Charles' 50th year in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall estate. In the second episode of the two-part series (airing at 9pm on Thursday 31 October) Prince William, 37, meets farmers as he prepares for his future role, revealing: "My children are already playing on the tractors and ... it's so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature." He adds that he wishes he'd brought eldest son Prince George, six, to visit the farm with him: "He would be absolutely loving this. He's obsessed!"

Prince Charles has been in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall estate for 50 years

No doubt the Duchess of Cambridge, who designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, makes sure he, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis get outside as much as they can. Kate, 37, delighted royal fans when she took her children along to play in the Back to Nature site, releasing a series of sweet photos and a video of them exploring the space.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret orphanage visit revealed

As well as their London residence Apartment 1A within Kensington Palace, William and Kate also have their country estate Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which affords the family a great deal of privacy. Speaking about his future responsibilities when he inherits the Duchy, William says: "Rest assured I'm not going to rock the boat. I'll do much the same as what my father's doing." He also revealed he's "very passionate" about farming and is trying to learn as much as he can when he's in Norfolk.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer makes surprise appearance at Strictly

In the documentary, the Prince of Wales, 70, admits he is "touched" that William has taken an interest in the Duchy of Cornwall. Charles says: "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it, I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. It practically reduced me to tears because I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him, has made the last 50 years worthwhile."

The documentary will offer a behind the scenes glimpse into the Duchy, which covers more than 130,00 acres across 23 counties. The estate was established by Edward III to provide a private income for his son and heir to the throne Edward, later known as the Black Prince, and its purpose remains the same today.

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall starts on Thursday 24 October, 9pm, ITV