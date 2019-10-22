Princess Beatrice carries out rare royal engagement - details The royal works full-time in business

Princess Beatrice attended a rare royal engagement on Monday afternoon, according to the Court Circular. The 31-year-old was listed under an entry for her father, the Duke of York who held a meeting with Mr Charles Philipps, Chairman of Outward Bound. Beatrice is a Trustee for the educational charity, which helps young people to defy limitations through learning and adventures in the wild, while Prince Andrew is its patron.

Although Beatrice doesn't undertake official royal duties, she is patron of a number of organisations, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, English National Ballet School and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre. The royal currently works full-time in business and is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, a data and software company based in Washington.

Beatrice and Edoardo at Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte's wedding

Beatrice celebrated her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month, after the property developer proposed in Italy with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane. Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. "We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." They are yet to set a date for the wedding in 2020, but Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York confirmed the nuptials would take place in Britain.

Beatrice and Edoardo attended the high society wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris, France at the weekend. The bride-to-be looked elegant in a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife, teamed with a peach boater hat, a pale blue Topshop trench coat and black T-bar style heels.

