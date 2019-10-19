Princess Beatrice stuns in The Vampire's Wife floral dress at royal wedding with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi It will soon be Beatrice's turn to throw her own royal wedding

She'll soon be throwing her own royal wedding after getting engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – but for the moment, Princess Beatrice is happy to celebrate the union of another royal couple. The 31-year-old and her new fiancé put on their finest clothes to attend the high society wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris, France on Saturday. The wedding sees the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg reunited once again, some two centuries after Napoleon married the Archduchess of Austria. London-based private equity manager Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, 33, is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte I, Emperor of France.

Beatrice looked stunning at the lavish bash wearing a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife – which appears to be her go-to label at the moment after wearing pieces by the brand at several high-profile events. She paired The LA Dress with a pale blue Topshop trench coat, a £30 pair of black Carvela Lulu heels and a peach satin boater hat by Julian Garner. Edoardo looked handsome in a traditional morning suit.

Beatrice looked stunning in The Vampire's Wife

MORE: All of Princess Beatrice's romantic date night outfits with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Beatrice and Edoardo. A statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course." Beatrice and Edoardo added in their own statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share their engagement news

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York confirms where Princess Beatrice will marry

The couple had been dating for 11 months, although Edoardo had spent four months planning the lavish proposal. The groom-to-be consulted Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane to design the engagement ring. Shaun exclusively told HELLO! that the beautiful diamond ring was hand-cast in platinum in his Mayfair workshop. The central stone is 2.5 carat with two baguettes either side, ¾ of a carat each. "The diamonds are ethically sourced and of the highest colour and clarity," he revealed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.