Sarah, Duchess of York confirms where Princess Beatrice will marry

Sarah, Duchess of York has confirmed that her elder daughter Princess Beatrice will marry on home soil. Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were rumoured to be planning a wedding abroad in the groom's native country Italy, but on Monday, the mother-of-the-bride quashed the claims. "It can only be Britain," Sarah told Press Association.

Speaking on the red carpet at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala, Sarah added of her daughter: "It's just extraordinary, she's just such a beauty and to see her eyes shining..." Of her future son-in-law, the Duchess said: "Edo, I've known him all my life. His brother is my godson. I forgot to tell you that. Alby is my godson and I'm so proud. I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mum, Nikki. It's really, really good news. I'm really, really proud of them both."

Sarah acted as the mother-of-the-bride at her younger daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will celebrate their first anniversary on 12 October. "For mums out there, oh my gosh, you know what, I never understood what it is to have tears of joy because I've looked at mothers at weddings and I'm going, 'Oh yeah, yeah, yeah it's good news.' No, no, you really feel it because they're your babies."

The couple announced their engagement last month

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Beatrice and Edoardo. The couple had been dating for 11 months, although Edoardo had spent four months planning the lavish proposal. The groom-to-be consulted Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane to design the engagement ring. Shaun exclusively told HELLO! that the beautiful diamond ring was hand-cast in platinum in his Mayfair workshop. The central stone is 2.5 carat with two baguettes either side, ¾ of a carat each. "The diamonds are ethically sourced and of the highest colour and clarity," he revealed.

Edo and Beatrice dated for just under a year

Shaun added: "The actual ring is handcrafted, so the whole process has been about three to four months, from Edoardo coming in to see me. We talked about the design and shared thoughts and elements to put into it to make it personal. I would say the design took about two months, less than that, maybe six weeks and then the crafting of the ring has been about eight to ten weeks." Of the groom-to-be, Shaun added: "He's very romantic and very considered and very thoughtful. I'm an artist and to work with someone like Edoardo who is really passionate about ascetic and romance, it fuels me and my drive and my passion too."

