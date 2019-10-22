The Duchess of Cornwall reveals why she's a good wife to Prince Charles during trip to Bath Sharing is caring after all!

The Duchess of Cornwall made a joke about being a "good wife" during a visit to an organic cheese farm on Tuesday. Camilla, 71, was given a tour of The Bath Soft Cheese Company in Kelston, Somerset, where she met local schoolchildren learning about the cheese-making process. After being handed a gift box of four different cheeses, the Duchess spoke about her husband, the Prince of Wales. "He's away in Japan at the moment but I might be a good wife and keep it to share with him on his return," she joked.

Prince Charles, 70, is currently in Tokyo for two days to attend the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito but Camilla, who has previously admitted she has a fear of flying, doesn't always accompany him on overseas visits. The Duchess also had her prior engagements in Bath to attend, visiting the farm after going to the Royal United Hospital, where she opened the new Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Brownsword Therapies Centre.

Camilla with father and son Graham Hadfield, left, and Hugh Hadfield, right

Camilla donned a pea green coat, a white hat and covers over her knee-high black boots as she visited the cheese company. Managing director Hugh Padfield said Camilla's visit was "such a privilege" and she was "very complimentary" about the cheese.

"She said the Merry Wyfe was her favourite," he said. "Merry Wyfe is washed with cider made on the farm every other day for four weeks. It was mentioned a couple of times that Prince Charles is a fan of smelly cheese. He previously tried our cheese and she said 'I remember him having that - he really enjoyed it'."

Camilla tastes some of the cheese during her visit

On Thursday 24 October, the Duchess will attend a tea reception in London, to mark the seventh anniversary of the National Literacy Trust's Books Unlocked programme. She and Charles are also heading off on a royal tour of New Zealand between Sunday 17 and Saturday 23 November.

