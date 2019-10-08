The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall to carry out rare royal engagement - details The royal ladies always seem to enjoy each other's company

The Queen is returning from her summer break at Balmoral this week and her diary is filling up fast, as she resumes her royal duties. The 93-year-old monarch will be joined by her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, for a rather special engagement next week.

Camilla will accompany Her Majesty to a service which marks the 750th anniversary of Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 15 October. Edward the Confessor’s original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III and the new Gothic Abbey was consecrated on 13 October 1269.

Camilla with the Queen at the Women in Business Reception in 2007

The Queen and the Duchess' last joint engagement together was in June 2018, when they attended the tenth anniversary of Camilla's patronage Medical Detection Dogs, but the pair always look like they enjoy each other's company.

Camilla accompanied Prince Charles to events long before they married on 9 April 2005, but she had the honour of her first joint engagement with the Queen as a member of the royal family two years later.

The Duchess attended the Women in Business Reception at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne on 14 February 2007. The get-together was a women-only lunchtime event on St Valentine's Day nonetheless!

Kate, Camilla and the Queen at Fortnum & Mason

Camilla also enjoyed a girls' day out with the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012 when they visited luxury London store Fortnum & Mason, wearing co-ordinating outfits in different shades of blue.

Charles and Camilla have been regular visitors to the Queen's Balmoral estate this summer and were joined by the Duchess of Cornwall's younger sister Annabel and her husband Simon Elliot, as they attended church in Scotland this weekend. Camilla wrapped up in a raspberry-coloured coat, matching hat and tartan scarf, as Charles drove them to the service.

