Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of Harper dancing at a Billie Eilish concert

Victoria Beckham and her family are currently out in the States over the half-term holidays, and they are making the most of every minute! On Sunday evening, the former Spice Girl shared the sweetest video on Instagram of her only daughter Harper, eight, dancing in the crowds at a Billie Eilish concert. The little girl was dressed in a black hoodie and had styled her hair in two buns, and looked like she was having the time of her life as she jumped up and down to the music. "Harper Seven loves Billie Eilish sooo much," Victoria wrote in the caption. The family have been staying at their LA home over the past week while the children have broken up for the school holidays.

Victoria and David Beckham are the proud parents of Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, and have been sharing photos from their week on social media. On Saturday, David enjoyed showing his children and wife his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of his former football team, LA Galaxy. The statue - which was unveiled earlier this year - marks the five years David spent as a member of the team. The doting dad shared a photo of his children sitting at the base of the statue on his Instagram account. "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time," he wrote.

The Beckhams tend to spend the school holidays either out in the States in either LA or Miami, or at their Cotswolds property. Victoria has previously said that she considers LA her "second home" as the family lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million.

David and Victoria also want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

