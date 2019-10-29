Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank send lovely thank you notes after celebrating first wedding anniversary The royal couple married on 12 October 2018

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have sent lovely thank you notes to their royal well-wishers, who wrote cards in honour of their first wedding anniversary. The royal couple, who married on 12 October 2018, revealed they were "grateful" to receive such heartwarming messages. Princess Eugenie's Assistant Private Secretary, Charlotte Fenn, wrote on behalf of the royals. "Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank have asked me to thank you for sending them your congratulations on their first Wedding Anniversary," the note read.

Princess Eugenie married Jack on 12 October 2018

The letter continued: "They are very grateful to you for thinking of them and send you their best wishes." A picture of the letter was shared on royal fan account British Royal Replies. To mark their first wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie shared a stunning video of their big day. The clip featured special highlights from the wedding, which was set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows.

Exclusive: Sarah, Duchess of York joined by Princess Eugenie at mother-daughter Street Child afternoon tea

Eugenie wrote in the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!" The day, itself, was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor once again to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps. The royal bride looked stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

The ceremony boasted an A-list guest list, including the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell plus Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Robbie and Ayda's eldest daughter was also a bridesmaid at the wedding, and the family flew in all the way from LA for the big day before being spotted staying at a luxury five-star hotel nearby.

READ: Peter Andre reveals why wife Emily MacDonagh was absent from Pride of Britain

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.