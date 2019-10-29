Peter Andre reveals why wife Emily MacDonagh was absent from Pride of Britain The TV presenter shares two children with Emily

Peter Andre made a solo appearance at this year's Pride of Britain on Monday. The 46-year-old, who usually attends the annual awards show with his wife Emily MacDonagh, revealed to HELLO! that his other half was unable to attend due to work. "Emily's at work, she's doing a great thing with the NHS," he explained." The 30-year-old beauty, who shares two young children with Peter, is a junior doctor at a hospital in Surrey.

When asked about their working with their busy schedules, Peter replied: "Because I'm doing Good Morning Britain at the moment, filling in for Richard Arnold, I'm kind of reporting on this tomorrow morning. Sometimes our hours are different but we're good a team – a great team." Peter and Emily met after her father operated on the singer to remove kidney stones in 2010. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2013 and tied the knot two years later.

The couple are the proud parents to a five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who will turn three in November. Peter also shares a son Junior, 14, and a daughter Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price. Speaking previously to HELLO!, Peter explained how the couple take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop'. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium," he said. "It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Emily credits her parents as role models, telling HELLO!: "I'm one of five children and Mum and Dad are brilliant with kids. Dad has a special way of holding Theo that stops him crying every time he picks him up. As for my mum, I call her the baby whisperer. She's a paediatrician, so spends her whole life around babies and when she holds Theo, he immediately stops crying. She says babies can sense when we're stressed and that we should try to stay calm, which is often easier said than done."

