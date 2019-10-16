Kate Middleton impressed by Prince William's geography skills The Duke of Cambridge has put his degree to good use!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often tease one another in public, but on Wednesday, Kate praised her husband William after he showcased one of his hidden skills during their royal of Pakistan. During a trip to the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park, the Duke's geography background was mentioned, prompting amusement from the couple.

William said: "Dr Warren my geography teacher would be well impressed that I'm back at a glacier after all these years."

To which a smiling Kate replied: "I've been very impressed by William's geography."

Kate and William on their graduation day in 2005

William graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005, with a 2:1 in geography, but he had originally studied Art History when he first enrolled before switching courses. The Prince met the then-Kate Middleton on the Scottish campus in 2001 and the pair began dating two years later.

It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had seen a melting glacier, with William calling for climate change action. He said communities "vulnerable to change" needed "more education, more awareness and political action. The young are starting to get engaged in it," he said, adding that a "positive conversation" around climate change was required.

Kate and William visited a Kalash village

Prior to the visit, Kensington said the couple "hope to shine a light on the very real consequences of global warming and its devastating effects on our planet." William and Kate then travelled to a nearby village to see how severe flash flooding, caused by melting glaciers, has affected the area. Their final stop of the day was to a Kalash village, where they were given a warm welcome and colourful traditional headpieces to wear.

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess stunned at a glamorous reception, hosted by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. The couple arrived in a brightly decorated auto rickshaw and Kate wore a dark green floor-length sequin gown by Jenny Packham, while William donned a traditional sherwani suit.

