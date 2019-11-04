Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cornwall to carry out royal first later this week It's set to be a busy week for the royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with the Duchess of Cornwall for their first joint engagement as a trio, to mark Remembrance Day. Buckingham Palace has announced that Harry, Meghan and Camilla will visit the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 7 November.

This will be the seventh time Harry has attended the event and the first time for Meghan and Camilla, who is Patron of the Poppy Factory. They will each lay a Cross of Remembrance and the Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minute silence. The royals will then visit the memorial plots for regimental and other associations, meeting veterans from all areas of the Armed Forces who have served in past campaigns and more recent conflicts.

The royals at the Festival of Remembrance 2018

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan will then be reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in public with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Last year Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie, stunned in a £49.50 black Marks & Spencer dress, which flew off the shelves, while sister-in-law Kate wore an asymmetric frock by Roland Mouret.

The royal family will then attend the traditional Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, where a wreath will be laid on the Queen's behalf by the Prince of Wales.

Meghan on Remembrance Sunday last year

Harry watched the Rugby World Cup final in Japan over the weekend, which saw England lose 32-12 to South Africa. In an interview with The Telegraph, Meghan revealed that she would be watching the match with Archie (wearing an England babygro) at home, while her husband was on his solo visit.

