Sarah Ferguson shared a touching message with her followers on Wednesday in a video filmed during a trip to Saudi Arabia. The Duchess of York opened up about the heartfelt words her best friend told her shortly before her death, which were: "Be kind and spread the word of kindness." The clip was filmed in honour of World Kindness Day, and in the video the Duchess also opened up about her stay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, speaking of the kindness she has received.

She began: "So, I have been here in Saudi Arabia for 24 hours and all I have received is just extraordinary kindness. In fact it was so moving today, that I just feel this sort of…just huge embrace of love. And when asked in what do I believe more than anything else I just said 'hashtag kindness'. So it is a huge treat to be able to say Happy World Kindness Day."

Sarah shared the video on Instagram

The video soon took an emotional turn when Sarah discussed her late friend and the last conversation they had. The Duchess continued: "My best friend, before she died, she said Fergie, just remember to be kind, and spread the word of kindness. So I am thrilled to be able to say Happy World Kindness Day from here, I am in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia." Sarah did not mention the name of her friend, or when they died.

The mother-of-two is known for sharing poignant moments with her fans and earlier in the month delighted a royal fan with a message of support. Sarah thanked the fan for their kind words on her birthday in a sweet letter that was shared on Instagram. In it, the Duchess wrote: "Thank you so much for your birthday wishes. It was most kind of you to think of me on the occasion of my 60th birthday. I take great pleasure in sending you my heartfelt gratitude."

