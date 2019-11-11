Sarah, Duchess of York rocks airport chic as she rides scooter suitcase in green blazer The former wife of Prince Andrew is having a whale of a time

Sarah Ferguson has been nailing airport style while having fun at the same time. The Duchess of York shared a video of herself riding on a motorised scooter suitcase in Beijing airport, and while we’re loving seeing her have so much fun, it’s her outfit that really caught our eye.

The video showed her riding around the check-in desk at the airport while laughing. She captioned the video: "When in Beijing Airport....’If you can keep your head when all about you, are losing theirs and blaming it on you’.....go and get a scooter suitcase!"

Sarah swung an orange Hermes Birkin bag from her arm, and wore a chic green blazer. While the bag is out of most people’s price ranges at upwards of £10,000, we’ve found versions of her look for less on the high street - plus the exact version of the blazer.

SHOP Grossgrain-trimmed blazer, £1,600, Gucci @ Net-a-Porter

SHOP Green belted blazer, £38, Missguided

SHOP Satchel bag, £172, Forzieri

Fergie loves wearing green - in fact, her Cefinn ‘Zoe’ dress is one of her favourites. She’s been spotted in the style on multiple occasions - including at the HELLO! Star Women Awards to celebrate inspirational women earlier this year.

SHOP Zoe dress, £320, Cefinn

She also famously wore a green dress and matching hat for her daughter Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018. The inspiration came from her clutch bag, which was the one her mother wore to her wedding in 1986. "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it," Ferguson told The Daily Mail.

The tickets were green, Fergie explained, which is why she wore the hue to her own daughter's wedding.

We love this colour on her!

