Prince Charles and Camilla's mystery church guests revealed

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were joined by two very special guests in Scotland this weekend as they enjoyed the last of their summer break in Balmoral with the Queen. The royal pair were making their way to a service in Crathie Kirk near the Queen's estate when they were spotted with two guests.

The royal companions were none other than Camilla's younger sister Annabel and her husband Simon Elliot. The fab four looked in high spirits as they made their way to meet several other members of the royal family at church – reuniting for the weekend in the perfect countryside escape.

Camilla was visibly thrilled to spend the weekend with her stylish interior designer sister, beaming as she sat beside her husband Charles who drove them to church. Wearing an elegant fur trim coat, Annabel, 70, who is two years Camilla's junior, looked the spitting image of her older sister as she made the short journey to the Sunday service.

The group were joining the Queen for the occasion; Her Majesty arrived with Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones, wearing a white jacket and contrasting black thread detail. Sarah, meanwhile, wore a red dress teamed with a black jacket with statement sleeves.

Charles and Camilla have been spending the majority of their summer break in Scotland, staying at their 18th century Birkhall home on the Queen's Balmoral estate. But it won't be long before the monarch resumes her royal duties, typically leaving her Scottish residence at the beginning of October.

It has been a wonderful summer for the Queen, who has been visited by many members of her family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice – who recently announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen's son Prince Edward, his wife the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn have also been spotted over the last couple of months, as have Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

