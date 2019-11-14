Zara Tindall adds to her CV as she reveals exciting new job at Cheltenham racecourse The mum-of-two competed in the London 2012 Olympics

Zara Tindall is set to start an exciting new role in January, it was announced on Thursday. The equestrian champion, 38, will become a director at Cheltenham racecourse in the new year and will support the Chairman and executive in the successful operation of the racecourse.

It's an apt appointment for the Queen's eldest granddaughter, who is a regular visitor to the racecourse and has owned, bred and pre-trained several horses. Zara followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal in Team Eventing. She also famously carried an Olympic flame at Cheltenham racecourse, while riding her horse, Toytown, and in her new role, she will be helping to promote Equestrian Team GBR ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

Zara with her silver medal at the 2012 Olympics

In a statement on The Jockey Club's website, Zara described the new role as an "honour," saying: "I'm passionate about horseracing, particularly on the Jumps side, and the absolute pinnacle of that is Cheltenham. Racing is simply the most exciting sport and it’s open to all. It's an honour to have been asked by Martin St Quinton on behalf of The Jockey Club to get involved in a more formal capacity and I look forward to doing my bit to support the executive team in the years to come."

Zara with husband Mike at Cheltenham

Martin St Quinton, Chairman of Cheltenham Racecourse Committee, said: "Zara is a wonderful advocate for our sport and I'm delighted that she has agreed to join us at Cheltenham Racecourse. I'm sure we will benefit significantly from her breadth of experience and a perspective that will prove invaluable to the racecourse."

Zara's parents Princess Anne and Mark Phillips decided not to give her and brother Peter titles at birth, allowing them to carve out their own careers. Zara married former England rugby captain Mike Tindall in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena.

