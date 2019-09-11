Zara Tindall reveals why she felt uncomfortable at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The royal was pregnant with her second child at the time

Although all eyes were on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in 2018, there were, however, some pictures of Zara Tindall looking rather uneasy during the service. The 38-year-old royal was eight months pregnant with little Lena at the time, and could be forgiven for her unimpressed expressions as she sat inside the chapel with her husband Mike Tindall. Speaking about the royal wedding to the Daily Telegraph, Zara confessed that she did feel "uncomfortable" as she explained her unborn baby had been "kicking the hell out of her" for an hour.

Zara Tindall was eight months pregnant at the time of the royal wedding

"I was uncomfortable! My bum sort of slid over either side and Lena kicked the hell out of me for an hour," she admitted. "It just wasn't comfy at all and it probably showed on my face." During Prince Harry and Meghan's ceremony, Bishop Michael Curry delivered an energetic speech - which lasted 13 minutes - and seemed to bother the royal. "It was just the general amount of time everything was taking," added Zara. "I think my face was probably caught the point when I thought 'Right he's going to finish now' and then he went off on another little story and it was like, "Really?'"

Zara, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, welcomed the couple's second daughter, Lena on 18 June. Shortly after the arrival, Mike revealed to HELLO! that Mia was brilliant with her younger sibling, and had taken her new role very well. She said: "Mia is very happy to be a big sister, she is happy about that. We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

Being parents to two children definitely suits the couple, who have been married since 2011. "We're doing alright at the moment," the sportsman said at the time when asked how they were coping. "We've had a couple of bad nights with her but otherwise she has started off strong."

