Zara and Mike Tindall put on very affectionate display at festival The loved-up couple have recently welcomed their second child

Zara and Mike Tindall were simply adorable as they spent the day together at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on Sunday. The sweet couple, who welcomed their second daughter, Lena, in late June, were snapped playfully giving each other a squeeze on the bum before holding hands and sharing a sweet kiss. Zara looked happy to be out on a date with her husband, and dressed down in khaki shorts and a navy polo shirt, while Mike was also casually dressed in blue shorts and a white polo shirt.

The pair put on an affectionate display

The couple brought along their four-year-old daughter, Mia, and were joined by Princess Anne, Autumn Phillips and Zara's nieces, Isla and Savannah. Little Mia looked simply adorable in a dress printed with green leaves as she played on a park, with her blonde hair put into a half-up ponytail. Since one-month-old Lena was nowhere to be seen, it is thought that the baby girl was left with another member of the family or with a nanny during their trip out. The couple welcomed their second baby daughter on 18 June, and Mike opened up about the little girl during a polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in July. He said: "It's been brilliant so far. It's a bit hot, you buy all these clothes and they never need them, we just use nappies, but I'm not going to complain about hot weather in England."

READ: Zara Tindall makes first appearance since welcoming baby Lena

The pair shared a sweet kiss

Zara bravely revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage before giving birth to Lena, and was unable to speak about it earlier as it was "too raw". She told the Sunday Times: "I...had another miscarriage really early on. You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer." She continued: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along."

READ: How Zara and Mike Tindall's baby daughter Lena is dealing with the heatwave