Sarah Ferguson takes part in internet challenge for very important reason The Duchess of York is currently in Saudi Arabia

Sarah Ferguson has taken part in one of the internet's latest challenges and it's for a very good cause. On Thursday, Sarah shared a snap of herself in Saudi Arabia holding up a finger with the word "joy" written on it. The Duchess of York captioned her picture: "Yesterday @MiskGlobalForum I took the #OneWord Change Challenge to take action for the @unitednations SDGs. My one word is Joy because I believe that happiness comes in even the smallest packages. I challenge @caradelevingne @poppydelevingne to take the #OneWord challenge next and help me change the world! What’s your #One Word? #ISWU #ItStartsWithUs ISWU."

Of course, the royal's fans were thrilled to see her partaking in such an important issue and shared words that were important to them. Beneath the Duchess' post, one wrote: "Compassion," while another added: "Peace." Many more opted for the word "love".

The Duchess shared the snap on Instagram

The One Word Challenge, started by an organisation called It Starts With Us, encourages social media users to spread the message that one word can change the world. Other famous faces who have participated in the important campaign include the likes of Jameela Jamil and Adrian Grenier.

This isn’t the first important message that Sarah, 60, shared on Instagram this week. On Wednesday, the mother-of-two posted a heartwarming post about the importance of kindness. In the video, the royal said: "So, I have been here in Saudi Arabia for 24 hours and all I have received is just extraordinary kindness. In fact it was so moving today, that I just feel this sort of…just huge embrace of love. And when asked in what do I believe more than anything else I just said 'hashtag kindness'. So it is a huge treat to be able to say Happy World Kindness Day."

