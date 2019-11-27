Late celebrity chef Gary Rhodes catered to many famous people over the course of his impressive career. But one meal stood out, and it involved Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales enjoyed dinner with actor Tom Hanks following the London premiere of his film Apollo 13 in 1995. Not only did Gary cook for his special guests, he sat down to eat with them as well, as he revealed during an interview with The Independent a decade later.

The chef was awarded five Michelin stars

The MasterChef star explained: "The most famous person I have cooked for, and managed to actually dine with, which is rare, was Diana, Princess of Wales, after the premiere of the film Apollo 13 with Tom Hanks. That was at the restaurant Greenhouse, where I was head chef. I can't even remember what I cooked for them, it was such a very special moment." An iconic photo from their meeting showed Gary bowing to the Princess, as she smiled back at him, looking stunning in a glamorous black dress.

Gary sadly died this week aged just 59. The news was announced on Wednesday in a statement from his family, which read: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Gary and Princess Diana shared a meal in 1995

The spiky-haired chef was in Dubai when he passed away, where he worked at a hotel, which also released a statement. It read: "The team at Grosvenor Hotel Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE. Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend. No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

