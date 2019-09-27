Emotional Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana's steps as he visits former Huambo minefield The Duke of Sussex looked visibly moved

The Duke of Sussex made a poignant visit to the street in Angola that Princess Diana was photographed walking through in 1997 – which was once a dangerous minefield. Dressed casually in a beige shirt and black trousers, Prince Harry, 35, looked visibly moved as he retraced his mother's steps in Huambo.

He got to see the significant development that has taken place in the area in over the past 22 years. What once was a field littered with red warning signs is now a busy, thriving community with schools, shops and houses.

Prince Harry sits alone beneath the Diana Tree in Huambo

Harry said: "It has been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps 22 years on and to see the transformation that has taken place from an unsafe and desolate area into a vibrant community with local businesses and colleges."

Harry also met with representatives from the three de-mining organisations working in Angola under the UKAID-funded Global Mine Action Programme funding: the HALO Trust, Mines Advisory Group, and Norwegian People’s Aid.

Princess Diana walked through the minefield in 1997

Earlier today, Harry followed in his mother's footsteps as he visited a partially cleared minefield outside Dirico, where he remotely detonated a mine. The Duke donned body armour and a protective visor for the engagement, which was to highlight the ongoing threat of the munitions in Angola, the same nation Diana visited in 1997 to urge the world to ban the weapons.

Keen to continue his mother's work, during a speech he said: "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity."

