'I was a big fan of my mother too': Prince William poignantly remembers Princess Diana in Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have officially embarked on their royal tour of Pakistan. During a visit to a government-run school in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, Prince William and Kate met a group of teenagers, in which they discussed their aspirations from when they were younger. During one conversation, William recalled his love for his mother, the late Princess Diana, after 14-year-old Aima told him that she wanted to be a brain surgeon.

Prince William touched upon his mother during a school visit on Tuesday

"Actually I changed a lot as I got older, but I always wanted to learn to fly," explained the British royal. "I was flying for a while actually. I love flying, I feel very free (and) I like learning a skill, I enjoy that. I can relate the science of what you do." The same student then told William that the students were "big fans of your mother". To which, William replied: "Oh, that's very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too. She came here three times. I was very small. This is my first time and it is very nice to be here and meet you all."

The royal couple are in Pakistan for a five-day tour

During another classroom discussion with a group of teenage girls, Kate said: "This part of the visit is really important to us, the issue of girls and education." Prince William also spoke of the UK's aim of teaching young people about mental health as he was leaving the school. Later on in the day, the royals paid a trip to the Margallah Hills Natuona Park. Here, the royal couple were shown a slideshow of animals found in the park, including leopards, cape hares and porcupines. Once a monitor lizard was flashed up, William remarked: "George would love that."

Prince William and Kate have left their three children - George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - at home. The royals will return back to the UK on Friday following the end of their five-day tour of Pakistan.

