Princess Diana's iconic John Travolta dance gown is up for sale - and the story behind it is magical Take us back to this night!

We love everything about this story! Some of us are old enough to remember when Princess Diana danced with John Travolta at the White House on 9th November 1985. It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments where time stopped… the world's most glamorous Princess and the most gorgeous movie star, dancing together. Diana wore a simply fabulous gown for the occasion – a midnight-blue velvet evening dress by Victor Edelstein, which had a sexy off-the-shoulder neckline, fitted bodice and upper skirt then flared out beautifully to the floor. Now, that very gown is up for sale via auction on 9th December with a guide price of between £250,000 and £350,000.

Diana's iconic dress is on sale at London auction house Kerry Taylor Auctions, which specialises in vintage fashion, fine antique costume and textiles. They state on their website: "This is one of the most iconic and important of all of Princess Diana's dresses. Victor Edelstein made dresses for Princess Diana over an eleven-year period. She would often pop into his shop at 3-4 Stanhope Mews and look through the collections whilst her security guard waited outside.

"The Princess saw this model in his studio in burgundy and requested it be made for her in midnight blue. The fittings for the gown took place in her private apartments at Kensington Palace."

The description continues: "At the last fitting, Princess Diana was so delighted with the final result that she rushed to show it to Prince Charles. Mr Edelstein recalls that the Prince, who appeared in full regimental dress (as he had an official engagement that day), told the Princess that she looked wonderful in the gown and that it would be perfect to wear with jewels."

On the night in question, Charles and Diana attended the State Dinner at the White House given by President and Mrs Reagan. Her dress was breathtaking: a lightly-boned bodice, a diagonally cut velvet skirt with a bow on one side, flaring out above layered tulle petticoats. The dream dancing dress. The late Princess teamed her gown with long satin gloves and a sapphire and pearl choker which she had converted from the Queen Mother's brooch.

Then came the dance to hits such as 'You Should Be Dancing' and 'Saturday Night Fever' from John Travolta's famous movie. In a subsequent interview with chat show host Andrew Denton, the actor revealed how the First Lady had told him of Diana's wish to dance with him.

He said: 'She turned around and she did that look that she did so, so beautifully and I asked if she would care to dance and she said she'd love to and we danced for twenty minutes to a medley of Grease and Saturday Night Fever...I was on cloud nine. She has great rhythm. We did spins and turns. We did a kind of modern fox-trot and she followed me very well. 'Maybe someday we'll get to do this in a less-watched situation'', I said near the end. 'That would be great', she replied." He said the experience was, 'like a fairy tale'.

The dress was one of Diana's personal favourites; according to the auction house, she wore it at least five times, including in 1987 for her official portrait by Lord Snowdon with the same pearl necklace.

We wonder which lucky bidder will buy the stunning gown!