Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take pause on royal break for this important reason The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a six-week break from royal duties

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a temporary break from royal duties, the kind-hearted couple took a brief pause from their time off on Monday evening to highlight a cause close to their heart. Taking to their Instagram account, Sussex Royal, Harry and Meghan shared a post about the Duke's charity, Endeavour Fund, which he set up in 2012 to help support those injured after being in the Armed Forces, who wanted to use sport as a way to help recover. The couple highlighted some of the achievements that some of the endeavours have accomplished since the charity set up, which includes the first amputee to cross Greenland icecap unsupported and the first triple amputee to qualify as a rescue diver.

The post read: "Spotlight on: Endeavour Fund. Today we are taking a look back at the amazing work done by the @EndeavourFund, an organisation created by The Duke of Sussex to support the Armed Forces community. HRH was motivated by the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans across the UK, who wanted to use sport and adventurous activity as part of their recovery. And what they choose to take on is extraordinary!" These men and women break global records and set goals for those around the world - non-disabled and disabled alike, including: The first amputee to cross Greenland icecap unsupported, the first triple amputee to qualify as a rescue diver, the fastest unsupported rowing time across the Atlantic, and so many more."

It continued: "The endeavours they take on are inspirational, but also have a tremendous impact on their physical, emotional and social recovery, as well as a lasting effect on the family and community around them. Since launching in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported nearly 6,000 WIS in sport and adventure challenges."

A charity close to Harry's heart, the post also included a quote from the royal. It read: "As The Duke said, 'The magic of the Endeavour Fund is that it enables those who had life-changing injuries in their prime, many of whom felt defeated, to use the power of sport to find a new purpose. The renewed self-belief we see in everyone who participates, and how this transforms their lives and the lives of those around them is overwhelming. Beyond that, each man or woman who participates uses their endeavour as an opportunity to raise funds for another serviceman or woman who needs the same support they once did. It’s a powerful and meaningful process that I am so proud to be a part of.' In 2019 alone, 17 grants were submitted benefitting nearly a thousand WIS and over 200 family and friends. 198 qualifications were gained and more than 80 are back in the workforce feeling fulfilled and with a renewed sense of purpose."

Harry and Meghan started their six-week break from royal duties in November, with Harry carrying out his last public engagement at the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the end of last month. The last time Meghan was seen in public was during the Remembrance Sunday service with the rest of the royal family. The Duchess, 38, watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, alongside the Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence.

